HMG Creates Chief of Staff Role, Promotes Kristin Alexander

Starting October 1, Hope Media Group has found its first Chief of Staff in Kristin Alexander. Alexander has worked at HMG for more than seven years in roles spanning Hope Events, Executive Support, and Donor Operations.

Before joining the HMG, she spent over 15 years supporting executive leaders in consulting, construction, and medical fields. The Christian broadcast group operates WayFM, Vida Unida, KSBJ, NGEN Radio, WAYLOUD, Hope Nation, the God Listens Prayer App, and Hope Events, as well as the recently acquired Worship 24/7 network.

HMG CEO Joe Paulo said, “As Hope Media Group continues to grow, this role will help us stay clear, connected, and effective in the mission God has entrusted to us. Adding a Chief of Staff strengthens how we serve our mission with clarity and focus. Kristin Alexander is uniquely equipped for this role, bringing both broad experience and deep passion for our ministry. I’m confident her leadership will help Hope Media Group thrive as we continue engaging people to love Jesus, serve others, and spread hope.”

Alexander said, “It’s a privilege to step into this role and help carry forward the vision God has entrusted to Hope Media Group. I’m excited to bring the perspective I’ve gained across the ministry to help strengthen our mission and its impact.”