Gordon Mays Returns to Chicagoland With Connoisseur

Connoisseur Media has appointed Gordon Mays as Operations Manager for its suburban Chicago cluster. Mays, who most recently held operations and programming roles in Milwaukee and Rockford, returns to the market where he grew up.

Starting September 29, Mays will oversee operations across the cluster, with a focus on local strategy for the “Star Stations,” 105.5 WZSR and 96.7 WSSR, as well as 95.9 The River WERV. He will also manage Free Country outlets 102.3 WXLC and 98.3 WCCQ, along with WIIL, WRXQ, and AMs WJOL, WLIP, and WKRS.

Local Market Manager Karl Wertzler said, “This seems like a natural fit and the timing was certainly right. We did an extensive, nationwide search, and we found a guy right in our backyard with great experience and solid knowledge of the areas we serve.”

Mays said, “It’s so exciting to be joining Connoisseur Chicagoland right now and getting to work with such a talented, passionate team that I’ve followed and admired for many years. Being born and raised in these Chicago Suburbs, I have so much appreciation for Karl Wertzler, Brian Foster, and Keith Dakin for their shared vision and opportunity to make real, authentic connections with communities I’ve always called home.”