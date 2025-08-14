NPR Adds Its Seventh Regional Newsroom Out West

After nearly a year of work behind the scenes, NPR has joined the Mountain West News Bureau, forming its seventh regional newsroom and building on the Bureau’s work since its launch in 2018 with backing from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Founded by Boise State Public Radio, Mountain West News Bureau’s managing partners also include KANW in New Mexico, KUNC in Colorado, KUNR Public Radio in Nevada, Nevada Public Radio, and Wyoming Public Media. Close to a dozen affiliate stations and NPR also contribute. Colorado Public Radio in Denver and KJZZ in Phoenix participate as associate members.

Support comes from partner station contributions and a grant from Eric and Wendy Schmidt through the Schmidt Family Foundation, enabling the addition of a digital editor and a reporter dedicated to Indigenous affairs.

The Mountain West News Bureau, which serves seven states, joins regional newsrooms in Texas, California, the Gulf States, the Midwest, New England, and the Appalachia/Mid-South.

Managing Editor Michael de Yoanna shared, “By working together in this way, these public media organizations can do more local reporting and add context and perspective that helps people understand the complexities of this region. The bureau will be a hub for collaboration and help expand meaningful, in-depth, and investigative reporting across our region.”

Boise State Public Radio general manager Tom Michael said, “The Mountain West News Bureau is eager to expand. In addition to daily news and enterprise reporting, we are working with partners Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media on covering Indigenous affairs. Our newest partners will help us deepen our journalism and elevate our work.”