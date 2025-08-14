Media Monitors Adds 143 Markets, Creates Radio Ad Archive

Media Monitors has announced an expansion of its radio advertising tracking service, increasing national campaign coverage from 106 to 250 markets and committing to permanently store audio files of every ad it captures.

By archiving original audio files, the company ensures campaigns can be validated against what truly aired.

Historically, marketers have relied on projected Gross Rating Points when supplying data to Marketing Mix Model providers. Industry figures have emphasized the importance of actual broadcast GRPs in achieving accurate return-on-investment assessments. When paired with licensed audience information, verified as-run data can produce integrated GRPs and impressions based on the real broadcast environment.

Media Monitors President and CEO Philippe Generali said, “Radio delivers impact every day – and now we can capture it with unmatched precision. Our expanded coverage and permanent ad archive give advertisers and agencies a clear, trusted view of what aired, when it aired, and how it performed. This is a new era for radio accountability.”