CRS Opens Applications for 2026 Lisa McKay Scholarship

The Country Radio Broadcasters and Country Radio Seminar have opened applications for the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship. The program honors McKay’s impact on radio programming and provides new opportunities for aspiring female leaders entering the industry.

Applicants must be either a female college senior studying broadcast communications with radio programming involvement or a female professional with one to three years experience as a Program Director, Assistant Program Director, or Music Director.

All applicants must also be first-time CRS attendees.

The application window is open through October 13, with three recipients to be recognized during CRS 2026 week, scheduled March 18-20. Winners will receive full registration for the event, round-trip airfare to Nashville, and hotel accommodations at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

The event will feature educational panels, networking, and workshops designed to provide practical insights for professionals in the radio industry.