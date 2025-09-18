Andrew Kalb Elevated to EVP as Skyview Promotes Four

Skyview Networks has announced a second wave of leadership changes, following recent promotions within its sales division. Four executives have been elevated to senior roles spanning business development, finance, technology, and corporate affairs.

Andrew Kalb has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Business Development and Communications. He will continue to oversee the company’s sports partnerships, affiliation strategies, and marketing efforts, while also helping identify new business opportunities and guide Skyview’s overall strategic direction. Kalb will work cross-functionally with the finance, technology, and sales departments.

Clayton Nix has been elevated to Executive Vice President of Finance. In addition to leading Skyview’s finance, accounting, and research teams, Nix will play a central role in evaluating business opportunities and revenue potential. Aaron Mellis has been named Senior Vice President of Technology. In his expanded role, Mellis will oversee broadcast services and software development, as well as operations and client relations.

Renee Smith has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. She will lead internal communications and employee services, manage corporate compliance and culture initiatives, and serve as liaison to the company’s Board of Directors.

Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones said, “As we advance Skyview Networks and position our leadership to meet strategic priorities, I am proud to recognize several members of our leadership team whose vision and expertise have been essential to shaping our success. These appointments span key areas of the business and ensure we have the right leadership in place to guide our continued growth. Under this leadership, we are prepared to build on our success and pursue the opportunities ahead with clarity and confidence.”