Skyview Networks Promotes Krahl and Davis to Dual VP Roles

Skyview Networks has promoted Kristin Krahl and Howard Davis to Vice President, Revenue and Performance Strategy. Both will join SVP of Sales Operations Patrick Cannon in guiding the company’s sales organization under a unified leadership structure.

Krahl, who joined Skyview in 2020, has more than 20 years of media sales experience. In her new role, she will oversee agency and client strategy, RFP and pricing optimization, and account executive performance and talent development.

Davis, with the company since 2017 and with more than 30 years in media sales, will focus on new business development in the sports and political sectors, RFP and pricing optimization, and client billing and communication across the sales organization.

Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones said the promotions reflect the company’s strategic priorities. He praised Cannon for his steady leadership and emphasized the expanded leadership team’s role in driving strategy, execution, and performance across the company.