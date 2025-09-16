KBA’s Winkle To Lead Expert Legal Panel At Forecast 2026

Broadcasters are heading into 2026 facing a complex set of regulatory signals from the FCC. Chairman Brendan Carr is preparing to act on broadcast ownership modernization, compliance enforcement, and outdated practices – are you reading the signals right?

At Forecast 2026, Signals of Change will outline the year ahead and its direct implications for station owners and executives.

The session, moderated by Kentucky Broadcasters Association President and CEO Chris Winkle, brings together broadcast attorney Dan Alpert, Cox Media Group Associate General Counsel of Law & Policy Alysia M. Long, and Telecommunications Law Professionals PLLC Member Gregg Skall.

Green lights in 2026 could include deregulation moves that open new market structures and ownership opportunities. Yellow lights highlight compliance areas like political files, OPIF upkeep, EEO, and sponsorship information that demand caution and could result in audits or fines. Red lights cover practices and filings likely to trigger enforcement if operators push forward without regard for the rules – or the political climate.

Forecast 2026 will also feature:

An exclusive fireside chat between Stephen A. Smith and Mike McVay exploring how Smith’s barrier-breaking rise from covering high school sports to becoming the face of ESPN redefined modern media branding.

Moderated by Radio Ink 2025 Lifetime Leadership Award honoree Randy Michaels, Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw, RBC Capital Markets Managing Director Marcos Torres, Kalil & Co.’s Todd Hartman, and Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy will discuss firsthand perspectives on transactions, financing, and growth strategies shaping the industry’s next era of M&A.

Moderated by Quu CEO Steve Newberry, Main Street Media: Where Local Broadcast Survives & Thrives will examine how broadcasters can leverage political ad spending, audience trust, and digital innovation to drive growth and stability.

