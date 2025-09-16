Sonali Mehta Appointed Executive Director of NPR Music

Sonali Mehta has been named Executive Director of NPR Music, effective September 22. Mehta will oversee strategy for NPR Music, including collaboration with NPR’s network of music stations and growth of the enormously popular Tiny Desk franchise.

Based in New York, she comes to NPR after serving at Warner Music Group as Chief of Staff at ADA.

She began her career at YouTube in artist development, collaborating on release strategies, partnerships, and internal support programs. Mehta would go on to work at Arista Records, where she executed more than 50 global digital marketing campaigns promoting artist discovery and music consumption.

Mehta shared, “I’m thrilled to join the incomparable NPR Music team. NPR’s music properties, and the people behind them, serve as a masterclass in moving culture and breaking artists.”

“As a fan of platforms like Tiny Desk, I am so excited to be in the room where it happens. As a person working in the music industry, I feel lucky to have the opportunity to support the programs that have catapulted the careers of so many deserving artists. And as a new hire at NPR, I am eager to learn from such a dedicated, innovative, and passionate team. I very much look forward to supporting the growth of these beloved, culture-defining franchises.