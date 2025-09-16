Original ‘Voice of the Titans’ To Be Added To Team Ring of Honor

Mike Keith, the longtime play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will be inducted into the NFL franchise’s Ring of Honor during this Sunday’s game. Keith becomes the 19th member of the team’s Ring of Honor after spending 27 seasons in the booth.

He called every game for Titans Radio from 1998 through 2024, covering 535 broadcasts from the team’s first season as the Tennessee Oilers through its transition to the Titans. Keith left the Titans earlier this year to return to the University of Tennessee, his alma mater, to call football and basketball.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said, “Few individuals have had as profound an impact on the Tennessee Titans as Mike Keith. From the moment we announced our relocation to Tennessee, Mike became more than just a broadcaster; he became the voice that welcomed an entire state to our team… With immense gratitude, it is my honor to announce that Mike Keith will forever remain the original Voice of the Titans, and will be immediately inducted into the Titans Ring of Honor.”