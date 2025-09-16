Ex-NTIA Spectrum Director Joins Lerman Senter as Counsel

Lerman Senter PLLC announced Scott Blake Harris will join the telecommunications-centered law firm as Counsel. Harris has served as founder, managing partner, and partner at major law firms and telecom practices throughout his four-decade career.

From 2022 to 2024, Harris served as Senior Spectrum Advisor and Director of the National Spectrum Strategy at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

He also continues as Managing Partner of Crest Hill Advisors LLC.

Harris said, “To me, Lerman Senter is the right venue to offer legal services to leading companies in the telecom, energy and tech sectors, while continuing to provide consulting services separately with my partners at Crest Hill Advisors. Telecom and energy law are completely changing, and I look forward to working at the forefront of those changes with the Lerman Senter team.”

Lerman Senter Managing Member Jeff Carlisle said, “We’re thrilled that Scott chose to work with us to make his expertise available to our clients and to help us develop new client relationships. Scott coming to the firm is the latest in a series of high-profile hires that are expanding our practice, and I can’t wait to work with him.”