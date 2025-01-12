Mike Keith Returns to Knoxville As New ‘Voice of the Vols’

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Keith will leave the Tennessee Titans to serve as the new “Voice of the Vols” for the University of Tennessee. He will replace Bob Kesling, who spent over 25 years calling UT football and men’s basketball, at the start of the 2025 season.

Keith began his broadcasting journey at WUTK while attending the University of Tennessee and worked for the Vol Network from 1987 to 1998.

In the time since, Keith has become synonymous with Titans radio, spending the last 27 seasons with the team, including 26 as their play-by-play announcer. His call of the “Music City Miracle,” a 2000 Tennessee Titans playoff win, earned a place among ESPN’s 10 Best Radio Calls in American Sports History.

In addition to play-by-play duties, Keith will contribute to new programming initiatives set to launch later this year.

Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White said, “When we discussed potential candidates, one name topped our list without question: bringing Mike and his family back to Rocky Top. He is a true icon in the broadcasting industry, and we are excited to harness Mike’s exceptional skill set to further elevate both the Vol Network and Tennessee Athletics in bold, innovative ways.”

Keith commented, “While it is very hard to say goodbye to the Tennessee Titans, it is not hard to say ‘yes’ to a return to the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network. I am excited to join this entire team in hopes that I can add a solid contribution. It is great to be a Tennessee Volunteer, especially in 2025!”

Learfield-Vol Network Vice President and General Manager Steve Early added, “Mike is Vol Network to the core, and both his knowledge and appreciation of our athletics history is invaluable. We celebrate a continuum of legendary announcers at this University, so Mike will fit right in.”

The Titans have yet to name a successor for Keith.