Ryder Cup Tees Off on SiriusXM with Live Bethpage Coverage

SiriusXM announced its coverage of the 45th Ryder Cup, airing live from Bethpage Black in New York, running September 26 through 28. The event features top talent from the United States and Europe competing in one of golf’s biggest tournaments.

The Ryder Cup showcases teams of 12 of the best players from the United States and Europe. Match play begins Friday with foursomes and four-ball, concluding Sunday with 12 singles matches. The US team is captained by Keegan Bradley, while the European team is captained by Luke Donald.

Ryder Cup Radio will provide hole-by-hole play-by-play each day, with Brian Katrek, Taylor Zarzour, and Drew Stoltz hosting alongside analysts Colt Knost and Michael Breed. On-course reporters Raymond Burns, Emilia Doran, John Maginnes, Carl Paulson, and Dennis Paulson will provide live updates, while Gary Williams and David Marr III anchor a nightly two-hour postgame show.

In addition to stroke-by-stroke play Friday through Sunday, SiriusXM will air original programming from Bethpage. Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo will broadcast Mad Dog Unleashed live Tuesday and Wednesday, with PGA Tour Radio talent hosting shows from the grounds throughout the week.

SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “The Ryder Cup by itself is one of the most exciting and electric competitions in sports. Add in the fan fervor and intensity that comes with competing at a venue like Bethpage Black, and the anticipation for this year’s event is unprecedented in golf. With a full lineup of live shows originating from Bethpage throughout the week, we’ll capture all the excitement of the leadup to the event.”

“Then once play starts our broadcast team will deliver the one-of-a-kind atmosphere of Ryder Cup golf with live play-by-play of every hole from start to finish. Listeners will feel like they are walking inside the ropes at Bethpage.”