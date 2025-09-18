Shoreline Expands In Kentucky As Estes Ends Ownership

Whitley Broadcasting Company owner David P. Estes is retiring after forty years in radio, and is relinquishing control of his two stations on the Tennessee/Kentucky border in a sale to Shoreline Communications’ Mike and Laura Harris.

Estes has filed with the FCC to sell 104.3 EZ Country (WEZJ) in Williamsburg, KY, and We Rock 102.7 (WEKX) in Jellico, TN, for $925,000. The stations primarily serve Williamsburg, Corbin, and London, KY, in the southern part of the state..

According to the filing, Estes will stay with the stations for a consultancy of up to six months. Henson Media owner Ed Henson served as the exclusive broker.

Shoreline Communications’ Central Kentucky portfolio includes 99.9 The Big Dawg (WVLC), 92.7 The Wave (WHVE), and 98.7 The Buck (WKDO-AM/FM), serving Campbellsville, Columbia, and the Lake Cumberland area.