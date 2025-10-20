Jeff Stein Leads KXEL Broadcast To Support Iowa Military Families

NRG Media’s News/Talk 1540 KXEL once again provided statewide coverage to Iowa’s Roast & Ride, as the sole radio broadcaster live from the tenth annual event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, which raised thousands for military families.

Sponsored by Mission Iowa, the event raises funds for Iowa-based veterans’ causes. This year’s motorcycle ride to the fairgrounds generated $10,000 for the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa, followed by a free lunch and program attended by more than 1,000 people.

KXEL host Jeff Stein led the station’s 90-minute live broadcast featuring interviews with US Senator and Roast & Ride founder Joni Ernst, along with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer, US Reps. Randy Feenstra and Ashley Hinson, Secretary of State Paul Pate, and Attorney General Brenna Bird.

Stein stated, “It was our privilege to be invited by the organizers again this year to share the excitement of the event with our audience. The only thing we couldn’t share with them was the tasty Iowa pork sandwiches, and I did my best to represent listeners at the buffet line, as well.”