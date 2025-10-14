The Game Gone In Milwaukee, As iHeart Station Claims The ‘B’

iHeartMedia Milwaukee has taken 97.3 The Game (WRNW) off the air, flipping the station from Sports to Adult Contemporary and rebranding it as B97.3. The move follows the layoff of the station’s sports staff in last week’s sweeping company reduction in force.

The new B97.3 format features a mix of pop and soft rock hits and comes with a name strikingly similar to B93.3, the former Milwaukee Radio Alliance station purchased by Educational Media Foundation in August and now broadcasting a Contemporary Christian Music format under a new moniker.

Live sports programming previously heard on 97.3 The Game, including Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football, will now air on iHeart’s Classic Hits outlet in the market, 95.7 Big FM (WRIT).

iHeartMedia Milwaukee Market President Dan Lenz remarked, “We welcome listeners to Milwaukee’s new home for Feel Good Favorites, B97.3. This new radio station will blend wonderfully into our portfolio of existing stations and prove to be a big hit with listeners and clients, alike.”

Former morning host Steve Czaban, who was included in last week’s cuts, did not have such a positive reaction. He responded to the format change on social media, writing, “Absolutely jaw dropping. In the middle of the Brewers’ historic feel-good World Series run, and a possible Super Bowl season for the Packers. Wow. My heart hurts for everyone. Thank you to all of our listeners. We’re sorry.”