RAB Adds New Board Members From Audacy, Skyview, NASRN

The RAB held its biannual board of directors meeting in Carlsbad, CA, approving a slate of three incoming board members who bring extensive experience in research, network operations, and local broadcasting leadership.

Joining the board are Audacy Senior Vice President of Research and Insights Ray Borelli, who leads data strategy and audience analytics for the company’s 200-plus stations and digital platforms, and Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones, a 30-year media executive who previously served as ABC Radio President and has guided Skyview’s national network growth and technology expansion.

The third addition is National Association of State Radio Networks representative Lance Knudson, President and Owner of Midwest Information Systems, Chief Operating Officer of James River Broadcasting, and Owner of R&L Farms.

Borelli, Jones, and Knudson join a group of 27 total board members at the radio sales advocacy organization.