When Radio Cares, It Wins

Radio’s digital problem isn’t technology; it’s effort.

After seeing all that radio did, creatively, for the Taylor Swift album release, I was very encouraged… temporarily.

I follow a couple dozen radio station socials, and as I’ve mentioned before, I listen to a different station in a different market and format every weekday from my home office. The week after the Taylor release, discouragement returned.

Two stations sent out videos highlighting a specific client at their location. A regular thing for most stations — but both posts had issues. Audio quality was subpar: static, uneven mic levels, awkward camera angles (lots of backs of heads). Worse yet, the content was about as interesting as watching paint dry. The client had no coaching, the personality seemed unprepared, and there was zero listener benefit, which usually means zero client benefit.

Every post I saw from every station was a promotion. Not a personality. Not a moment. Not a conversation starter. Meanwhile, on the streaming side: too many commercials before even hearing the station, mid-song interruptions, strange volume shifts. In short, no attention to detail.

Client videos, station streams, social posts — these are all supposed to be the added benefits of working with or listening to a radio station. The keyword being benefit. Too often, it’s just box-checking.

So how do we stop checking boxes and start creating real value?

Re-Think “Content” as Connection

Stop promoting. Start engaging.

Social media isn’t a billboard — it’s a conversation starter. Instead of constant promotion, share quick-hit local insights, reaction videos, or thought-starters that sound human. Ask, “Would I stop scrolling for this?” If not, it doesn’t go up. Polls, questions, reposts — anything that lets listeners have a voice. When someone comments, reply. Treat every comment like a mini on-air call.

Make Every Video Worth Watching

Don’t post client videos out of obligation. Prep them. Coach the client, outline talking points, and record multiple takes if needed. Even with a phone camera, good lighting, and clean audio go a long way. Add captions, open with a hook, and make it feel intentional, not rushed.

Train Your Talent for the Lens

Many air personalities are still camera-shy — unless it’s their own phone. Have them use those phones to post one authentic, personality-driven clip per week — not “radio-voice” content, but real-person stuff. This isn’t new, but clearly, a lot of stations still haven’t gotten the memo.

Build Repeatable “Micro-Moments”

Instead of random posts, create recurring segments that fit your brand. For example:

“Local Legends Spotlight” — featuring profiles of local heroes that week.

— featuring profiles of local heroes that week. “The 9:05 Pep Talk” — a quick Monday-morning motivator quote or meme.

— a quick Monday-morning motivator quote or meme. “What’s Playing in the Parking Lot” — listener at remotes/station events, etc. on video responding to a specific topical question.

Consistency creates familiarity, and familiarity breeds loyalty.

Fix the Stream or Stop Selling It

The stream is a product, not an afterthought. Audit it weekly for ad flow, timing, and volume balance. No more than two pre-rolls before programming begins. If the experience feels lazy, the listener assumes the station is too.

Treat Digital Like a Format

Appoint a Digital PD — someone with authority and creative instinct, not just someone cross-trained from promotions. Use analytics (engagement rates, watch times, shares) the way you use music research. Ask one question every week: “What’s one thing we can post that would make a listener smile?”

Bottom Line

The Taylor Swift frenzy proved that radio can still move fast, collaborate, and create digital buzz. The problem is consistency. If we apply that same passion and precision to everything — from client content to TikToks — we’ll stop being box-checkers and start being difference-makers again.

When radio cares, it wins. When it creates, it connects. When it phones it in, it fades.

We’ve checked the boxes long enough. Time to color outside them. That’s where the future lives.