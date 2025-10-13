SiriusXM 360L Makes Toyota Debut in 2026 RAV4

SiriusXM’s hybrid satellite radio offering is hitting the road in a Toyota for the first time, with the broadcaster’s 360L receivers being added to the 2026 RAV4. The platform is part of Toyota’s latest-generation Audio Multimedia system, and will expand to other models.

SiriusXM with 360L introduces satellite and streaming audio for drivers, including additional channels, new live sports options, Custom Artist Stations, and personalized recommendations.

Other automakers that have already adopted 360L include GM, Ford, MINI, Hyundai, and Nissan. It’s currently unknown whether SiriusXM will include Free Access eligibility in the RAV4. In newer 360L-equipped vehicles, select drivers can access a selection of SiriusXM content without an active subscription, part of the company’s strategy to convert more in-car listeners into paid subscribers.

Toyota Motor North America Chief Engineer Brian Inouye said, “Toyota’s ongoing collaboration with SiriusXM marks another significant step forward in redefining in-car entertainment. Together, we are committed to enhancing every journey with a personalized, immersive experience to help our customers stay connected and engaged on the road.”

SiriusXM Chief Automotive & Broadcast Technology Officer Sean Gibbons added, “Toyota and SiriusXM have enjoyed a long and successful relationship, and Toyota drivers will soon be able to experience even more live and on-demand content from SiriusXM with enhanced personalization and discovery.”