Audacy Makes Monumental Deal For DC Sports Flagship Rights

Audacy and Monumental Sports & Entertainment are deepening their Washington, DC, sports alliance. A multi-year extension cements 106.7 The Fan (WJFK) as the flagship home for the Wizards and Capitals while expanding coverage across radio, television, and YouTube.

Wizards coverage will feature play-by-play voice Dave Johnson, entering his 29th season, and analyst Glenn Consor, in his 19th. The Wizards Radio Network will broadcast all 82 regular-season and three preseason games across ten stations, with pregame and postgame coverage hosted by Chris Wright, Chase Hughes, and Bryan Albin.

For the Capitals, John Walton returns for his 15th season calling games alongside analyst Ken Sabourin, marking his 23rd season. The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 affiliates from Pennsylvania to North Carolina and will feature a new weekly program, Capitals Saturday Faceoff, airing Saturdays mornings on The Fan.

When both teams have overlapping games, Wizards broadcasts will air on The Team 980 (WTEM-AM) and 99.1 WDCH.

Washington Mystics games will also continue to air across all four stations, including 1580 The Bet (WJFK-AM). Each broadcast will include live audio simulcasts from Monumental Sports Network’s television coverage.

As part of the expanded partnership, The Fan’s The Sports Junkies, already simulcast each weekday morning on MNMT, will now also stream live on YouTube. In addition, the station’s midday duo, BMitch and Finlay, will join MNMT’s weekday lineup beginning November 3.

Audacy Washington D.C. Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ivy Savoy-Smith said, “We are excited to extend and expand our partnership with Monumental Sports to enhance the listening and viewing experience for fans. Being the flagship station for the Wizards and Capitals solidifies our position as the top destination for D.C. sports fans. Through the expansion of our television and YouTube simulcast, we are creating more dynamic content for our audiences.”

Monumental Sports & Entertainment President of Media & New Enterprises Zach Leonsis added, “At Monumental, serving our fans with high-quality, around-the-clock programming is our top priority. This expanded partnership with Audacy allows us to bring even more of the content fans love – across radio, TV, and digital platforms – whenever and wherever they want it. We’re excited to continue growing our reach and impact with dynamic, fan-first sports coverage throughout the DMV region.”