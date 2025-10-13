Texas Christian Signals Enters ‘New Season’ With Salsgiver

Houston-based Christian broadcaster KHCB Media Group has appointed Danielle Salsgiver as its new Program Director. Until July, Salsgiver was Operations Manager for Blue Earth, MN’s Kinship Radio, a position she held for 13 months.

From June 2016 through July 2013, she was with Moody Radio, the Christian Talk & Teaching-focused operation headquartered in Chicago, exiting a Chicago Network Operations Center Manager. Her background includes additional program development, operations management, and team leadership.

KHCB Media Group operates KHCB and KHCH-AM.

KHCB President Scott Krus said, “Danielle brings a wealth of experience to our team and is uniquely gifted to usher us into a new season for our organization. Her heart for the Lord and contagious enthusiasm for reaching people through media is a reflection of our mission, and I’m excited she is an integral part of the ministry of KHCB.”