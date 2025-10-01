Country Radio Hall of Fame Takes Last Nominations for ’26 Class

The Country Radio Hall of Fame is accepting its last round of nominations for its Class of 2026 through October 31. Submissions are accepted in two categories: Radio, for those in programming, management, sales, and related roles, and On-Air Personality.

Eligible candidates must have at least 20 years of service in radio, including a minimum of 15 years in the Country format. Nominations are accepted year-round, though those submitted on or after November 1 will be considered for the Class of 2027.

Inductees for the Class of 2026 will be announced during the Country Radio Seminar, set for March 18 through 20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

The 2025 Class included Big D & Bubba, Mary McCoy, and Rowdy Yates in the On-Air Personality category and Ginny “Rogers” Brophey, Clay Hunnicutt, and Gregg Swedberg in the Radio category.