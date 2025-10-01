For All My Radio Friends Who Have Passed On

When you’ve been around as long as I have in the industry, you start looking around. The voices that used to bounce ideas off the walls have gone quiet. And you ask, “Hey, where did all my friends go?” Sadly, some have passed on…

…to a career in real estate.

Actually, quite a few have gone into real estate and done very well for themselves. I actually got my license about 5 years ago, but I prefer the industry that I’m in.

But for all of those who have passed on (from radio), I have stayed in touch. Just because someone has left the industry does not mean that they left their knowledge behind.

But how do you actually do it? It’s easier than you think, and harder than it should be. Send the text. Make the call. Grab the coffee. It doesn’t have to be profound. “Hey, saw this and thought of you” goes a long way. So does “Remember when we…” followed by whatever disaster or triumph you lived through together.

I’ve learned a great deal from people who have a new occupation.

Stay in touch with brilliance – now that’s a brilliant concept!

