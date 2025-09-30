Beasley Media Group VP of Operations Kevin Rich Has Departed

Beasley Media Group has confirmed that Kevin Rich has left his role as Vice President of Operations, a position he had held since April 2022. Rich’s responsibilities included oversight of daily operations across Beasley’s radio, digital, and live event portfolio.

Before joining Beasley, Rich served as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for Townsquare Media Albany, rising from General Sales Manager over more than 10 years at a cluster that includes WGNA, WTMM, and WQBK/WQSH.

His earlier career included sales and management positions at CBS Radio in Seattle, Citadel Broadcasting in Syracuse, and WRMF-FM in West Palm Beach.