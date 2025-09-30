CPR Gifts ‘Colorado Matters’ to KRZA Amid CPB Funding Cuts

As small public radio operators are reorganizing their operations and budgets following the loss of federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Colorado Public Radio is extending its flagship daily program to a station in need at no cost.

KRZA in Alamosa will now carry Colorado Matters. The signal is among Colorado’s smallest public radio stations, serving the San Luis Valley and northern New Mexico with news, civic information, and emergency alerts. With only two full-time staff, the station has relied heavily on federal support that once made up more than half its budget.

Colorado Matters features statewide conversations on politics, public health, and the arts. Hosted by Ryan Warner and co-host Chandra Thomas Whitfield, the program brings diverse voices and perspectives to listeners across Colorado.

New York Public Radio announced similar efforts to support smaller outlets following the loss of federal funds.

Colorado Public Radio President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt said, “We believe deeply in the role public radio plays in keeping communities connected and informed – especially in regions where there may be few other options. We’re proud to make Colorado Matters available to KRZA. The public media system only works when we stand up for each other.”

KRZA General Manager Gerald Rodriguez said, “KRZA is excited to collaborate with CPR to bring Colorado Matters to a new audience! Together, we will connect cultures along the upper Rio Grande region.”

Vanderwilt added, “Public radio exists to serve the public, not compete with one another. We will continue to look for ways to share resources and ensure Coloradans in every corner of the state have access to trusted news and information.”