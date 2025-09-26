Catch Up With Radio’s 30 & Under Superstars: Mary-Lyn Buckley

In our upcoming December issue, Radio Ink will once again highlight the industry’s young professionals making an impact with our 30 and Under Superstars list. This feature highlights emerging voices that are shaping the future of radio through their creativity, resilience, and dedication.

In our headlines, we’re checking in with 2024’s honorees for an update before the nomination window closes on October 10 at 5:00 PM PT.

Today, we talk with Mary-Lyn Buckley, Reporter/Anchor at 1010 WINS in New York City.

“Being named to Radio Ink’s 30 and Under Superstars list meant so much to me. After spending years working back and forth between radio and various TV stations, it felt incredibly rewarding to be recognized for that dedication. It also gave me a deep sense of pride to know that, even as the way people consume media continues to evolve, we are finding new ways to adapt, expand, and grow within the industry.”

“This past year has been such a rewarding journey. I’ve had the chance to cover several national stories, earn a Gracie Award alongside my amazing female colleagues, and grow my skills in court reporting — something I’m really proud of. These experiences have reminded me just how powerful radio is. It delivers news to people faster than any other medium, which feels so meaningful in a world where everyone is always on the go. It’s made me even more passionate about connecting with listeners and giving them the information they need in real time.”

When it comes to how radio’s youngest stars keep the industry relevant, Buckley says, “I think younger professionals play a huge role…by embracing social media and using it to amplify their work. Most of us grew up with these platforms, and now they’ve become major sources of news and content for many people. I make it a point to turn much of my reporting into social media reels and TikToks — not only to reach a younger audience, but also to inspire the next generation of listeners and future journalists. It’s about meeting people where they are and showing them that radio is still a powerful, modern way to tell stories.”

When asked about the importance of mentorship for young professionals and her own experiences with it, Mary shared, “Mentorship plays a tremendous role in shaping the direction of a young professional’s career and the steps they’ll take along the way. I’ll never forget the three mentors who shaped mine: Nina Pineda, 7 On Your Side consumer reporter at WABC-TV, former 7 On Your Side Executive Producer Steve Livingstone, and Dana Arschin, former WNYW FOX 5 reporter. They gave me hands-on experience I could never have learned in a classroom. They trusted me, gave me real responsibilities, and taught me how to see a story through from start to finish.”

“Because of them, I make it a priority to give back — I always volunteer to take 1010 WINS interns and young professionals out on story assignments, encourage them to create practice reports, and guide them through the interview and production process. I truly believe giving people opportunities is the key to building the next generation of great journalists.”

As for the 2025 Class of 30 and Under Superstars, “I would tell them: don’t be afraid to keep pushing the envelope and evolving. If your TikTok following is low, keep posting. If you’re nervous to launch a new account or try a new platform, do it anyway. And most importantly, don’t shy away from telling untraditional stories — those are often the ones audiences connect with the most. The industry is changing, and the more you experiment and share fresh perspectives, the more you’ll help shape the future of media.”