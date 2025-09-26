Katz Breaks Down Gen Z’s Choice of Traditional Radio

As advertisers continue to have misperceptions about younger Americans’ listening habits when it comes to radio, Katz Radio Group is analyzing how deeply AM/FM remains embedded in the daily routines of young Millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Katz starts with Edison Research’s Share of Ear Q2 2025 findings, which show AM/FM capturing 45% of daily time spent with ad-supported audio among ages 18–34. Podcasts account for 32%, while ad-supported streaming services come in at 22%. Satellite radio barely registers at 1%. That means nearly half of all daily audio supported by advertising in this age group comes from traditional broadcast.

The strength of that presence is reinforced by Jacobs Media’s deeper dive into Gen Z sentiment in its Techsurvey 2025.

Nearly half of Gen Z respondents, those aged 13–28 in 2025, reported a stronger connection to local radio compared with other audio platforms. More than half believe the medium’s local character gives it a clear advantage, and another 55% cite personalities, shows, or hosts as reasons they keep listening.

Device preferences for listening to AM/FM at home have shifted sharply over the past five years, with smart speakers emerging as the dominant access point, though there’s a schism between generations. Edison data shows Gen Z leads connected TV AM/FM streaming at 38%, far ahead of Millennials at 11%.

Edison’s 2025 Gen Z Audio Report found humor and music are the strongest ad drivers for younger audiences, with 49% of 13–24-year-olds more likely to engage with ads that make them laugh or feature music they like. Honesty, inspiration, and originality also resonate, cited by 42%, 42%, and 36% of respondents, respectively.