Radio Ink Opens Nominations for 30 And Under Superstars 2025

The airwaves are buzzing with fresh talent, innovative thinking, and game-changing ideas from radio’s rising stars. From coast to coast, young professionals are revolutionizing programming, transforming sales strategies, and pioneering new approaches that are reshaping the industry’s future.

Radio Ink’s prestigious “30 And Under Superstars” list returns for its seventh year, and we’re on the hunt for the brilliant minds who are already leaving their mark on radio. These aren’t just tomorrow’s leaders: they’re today’s trailblazers, pushing boundaries and proving that age is no barrier to extraordinary achievement.

Know someone whose talent demands recognition? Someone whose work ethic, creativity, and results are already turning heads in the industry? This is their moment to shine. Nominate here or below.

Nominations are now open through October 10 at 5:00 PM PT. Self-nominations are welcome, and anyone can nominate a colleague, friend, or industry professional they believe deserves recognition. Nominees must be 30 years old or younger as of December 31, 2025.

