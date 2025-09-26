Studies Reveal Growing Listener Disdain For AI Use In Audio

New research reveals what could be a brewing crisis for broadcasters racing toward artificial on-air solutions, as audio listeners signal they would abandon even their favorite content if AI voices were introduced, with resistance strongest among the highly educated.

The latest Sounds Profitable findings reveal a notable divide in how listeners react to AI-generated content. When asked about their favorite podcasts potentially featuring AI voices, 47% of respondents indicated they would be less likely to continue listening, with 28% saying they’d be “much less likely” to tune in. Only 21% expressed increased willingness to engage with AI-enhanced content.

The controversy surrounding companies like Inception Point AI, which aims to create thousands of AI-generated podcasts weekly, highlights the stakes.

Data shows that resistance to AI audio content increases with educational attainment: only 37% of those without high school diplomas express reluctance, compared to 49% of post-graduate degree holders. This pattern suggests the hesitancy isn’t rooted in technological ignorance but rather in informed concerns about AI’s impact on employment in creative industries.

The audiobook sector provides valuable context for these trends. Sounds Profitable notes that Audio Publishers Association consumer surveys show that while 77% of audiobook listeners expressed willingness to try AI narration in 2023, that figure dropped to 70% by 2025. Despite the decline, the majority remains open to AI-narrated content, suggesting a cautious but not wholesale rejection of the technology.

Many radio companies are already using or moving toward on-air AI solutions. Audacy began working with ElevenLabs in 2024 to develop a library of AI voices for radio and ads. Saga Communications is using AI voices and production for station imaging. Perhaps the most famous example was Alpha Media’s use of “AI Ashley” on Portland’s Live 95.5, which was discontinued before the company’s acquisition by Connoisseur Media.

Broader research from Gallup reveals that only 39% of Americans use AI regularly, with just 8% considering themselves “very knowledgeable” about the technology. However, AI users demonstrate twice the trust level of non-users, 46% vs. 23%, suggesting that exposure breeds acceptance.

The economic implications weigh heavily on public sentiment. While 62% believe AI will improve workplace productivity and 53% expect it to boost economic growth, 61% worry it will destroy more jobs than it creates. These concerns particularly resonate in creative industries like radio, where human talent has traditionally been irreplaceable. 77% of on-air talent were concerned about losing jobs to AI in 2024, per Jacobs Media’s AQ6.

As Sounds Profitable’s Tom Webster notes, industry leaders have called for disclosure requirements to protect advertisers and maintain quality standards. With the audio industry continuing to embrace AI tools for content creation, personalization, and advertising, success will likely depend on balancing efficiency gains with authentic audience engagement.