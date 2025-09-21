SiriusXM Debuts 24/7 Taylor Swift Channel Ahead of ‘Showgirl’

SiriusXM has debuted a new limited-run channel, Taylor’s Channel 13, in advance of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl. With its release on October 3, the album will play in full every other hour starting at midnight through October 19.

The pop-up channel spans Swift’s 19-year career, featuring her Grammy-winning albums, Eras Tour favorites, Vault tracks, and live recordings. Listeners will also hear fan stories about Swift and her music, creating a space for community connection.

The satellite broadcaster has had similar Taylor tie-ins, including a previous Channel 13 pop-up for The Tortured Poets Department in 2024 and an ad campaign running alongside The Eras Tour concert film on Disney+.

SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture. Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners, and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor’s Channel 13.”

“The channel is a unique destination for fans to connect in a way like never before, hear her music across all eras of her legendary career and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way,” he added.