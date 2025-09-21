Tampa Bay Lightning Extend Bone Broadcast Deal With CMG

Cox Media Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning announce a multi-year contract extension, keeping 102.5 The Bone (WHPT) as the NHL team’s official flagship station. Dave Mishkin returns for play-by-play alongside Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito as color analyst.

New programming will include a weekly show featuring Lightning personalities, expanded Last Call Postgame coverage, and daily team updates across Cox Media stations. The broadcasts will also stream digitally through the 102.5 The Bone app.

Greg Linnelli continues hosting pre-game, intermission, and post-game shows, supported by additional station talent contributing to coverage throughout the season.