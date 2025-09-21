WUSJ Sets New Morning Lineup with Gordo and Hannah Lane

New South Radio’s US96 (WUSJ) in Jackson, MS, is launching a new morning lineup in mid-October, pairing Gordon “Gordo” Hultengren with Hannah Lane following the retirement of co-host Nate earlier this month, closing out more than three decades on air in the market.

In addition, Program Director Traci Lee will be leaving the morning show to host afternoon drive.

The updated weekday schedule will feature Mornings with Gordo and Hannah Lane, Kim Allen in middays, Lee, then Fisher Alexander for evenings, with Café Nashville running overnights.

Lee said, “I’m so excited to have a fresh new start to the mornings. I’ve been doing mornings for almost 13 years, the last 4 with Nate, and we added Hannah Lane a couple of years ago. Hannah Lane is going to slide up to second chair and I know she and Gordo are going to make magic.”

Lee added, “We are thrilled to have him join us, but he’s an Ohio State fan so we’ll be in constant prayer about his conversion to the SEC.”