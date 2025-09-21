iHeart, NPR, Audacy Top Triton Digital August Podcast Rankings

Major radio players held strong alongside long-running podcast hits in Triton Digital’s US Podcast Ranker for August. iHeartMedia, NPR, and Audacy enjoyed a robust final month of summer, with notable contributions from Salem Media Group and Cumulus Media.

iHeart Audience Network once again led the Top Sales Networks Report, recording 68.9 million average weekly downloads. NPR followed at #2 with 25.8 million, while Audacy Podcast Network placed third with 15.8 million downloads across the August reporting period.

At the show level, NPR continued to hold ground with two of the top three titles. NPR News Now ranked #1, Up First from NPR took #2, and iHeart’s Stuff You Should Know held steady at #3.

The Charlie Kirk Show and Shawn Ryan Show finished within the top ten for Salem and Cumulus, respectively.

New titles made an impact in August. Purple Daily – A Minnesota Vikings Podcast debuted on the Gamut Podcast Network, adding to the steady rise of sports talk. Mind of a Serial Killer from Audacy Podcast Network also entered the chart, reflecting ongoing listener demand for true crime programming.