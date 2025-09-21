Ocean State Media Buyouts Plug Rescission Hole; End Layoff Plan

Rhode Island’s newly merged public radio and television organization, Ocean State Media, will not pursue layoffs after enough employees accepted voluntary buyouts to cover a $1.1 million budget shortfall created by Congress’s decision to eliminate federal support for public broadcasting.

In an internal email obtained by Rhode Island Current, Ocean State Media President and CEO Pam Johnston shared the news with staff. The announcement follows nearly a month of uncertainty after Johnston warned employees that staffing cuts could be necessary.

According to The Boston Globe, at least 19 staffers across Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio took the buyout package, which offered three weeks of pay per year of service. Those departing include Rhode Island PBS Weekly anchor Michelle San Miguel, afternoon radio host Dave Fallon, political reporter Ian Donnis, health reporter Lynn Arditi, and Chief Content Officer Sally Eisele.

Ocean State Media was formed through the merger of Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio, approved by state and federal regulators in 2024. Johnston, a Massachusetts broadcast veteran, became CEO in July 2024. At the time of the merger application, the organization employed roughly 100 people.

The entity continues to operate The Public’s Radio on WNPN 89.3, WNPE, and WPVD-AM, with expansion plans for new signals in Westerly and Block Island.

Meanwhile, NPR executives are preparing for the organization’s first year without federal funding, balancing a $300 million budget that includes $5 million in trims but no planned layoffs or major programming cuts. CEO Katherine Maher outlined the plan during a September 12 board session.

Financial strain is hitting public media nationwide: Indiana’s Tri-State Public Media has laid off 20% of staff, Community Radio for Northern Colorado recently cut more than a quarter of its workforce, and other operators, including Vermont Public, APMG, WFAE, and South Dakota Public Broadcasting, are navigating similar challenges.