NPR Plans Fee Relief, $5M In Trims As Public Radio Faces Cuts

As public radio begins its new life without federal support, NPR executives are bracing the organization’s budget with member stations in mind. The NPR board recently met and prepared a balanced budget for the fiscal year that begins October 1.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher led the board through the roughly $300 million plan in an open session on September 12. According to seven people with direct knowledge of internal discussions, NPR has mapped out trims totaling more than $5 million over the coming year to keep the budget even.

No layoffs or major programming changes are planned.

Outgoing NPR board Chairperson Jennifer Ferro told colleagues that the moment requires new operating models: “This is going to require us to work differently, to trade in an old business model for new collaborations, shared services, and a new way for us to do what we’re here to do — which is to serve our communities.”

Listener giving at NPR and many member stations has jumped in recent months, helping offset losses for now, but leaders caution that the outlook remains volatile as stations reassess finances and programming. Programming fees paid by member stations account for about one-third of NPR’s revenue.

NPR began offering $8 million in fee relief to stations hardest hit by the cost of NPR programs in July, though an association of two dozen public stations in Florida wrote to the Maher seeking greater fee relief and more transparency around fundraising efforts, as some stations are forced to drop NPR programming to balance budgets against staff cuts.

Even these efforts aren’t enough. Indiana’s Tri-State Public Media is the latest radio outlet forced into layoffs, eliminating about 20% of staff. Last week, Community Radio for Northern Colorado cut more than a quarter of its staff amid financial strain from the loss of federal funding. Other public broadcasters hit by the rescission include Vermont Public, American Public Media Group, WFAE, and South Dakota Public Broadcasting.