MPR News Names Clay Masters Host of “All Things Considered”

Minnesota Public Radio’s MPR News has announced that Clay Masters will become the local next host of All Things Considered. He succeeds Tom Crann, who has moved out of the chair after two decades with the program to a new role at YourClassical MPR (KSJN).

Masters joined MPR News in early 2024 and covered Minnesota’s legislative sessions and national news events. He previously worked at Iowa Public Radio for 12 years, where he hosted Morning Edition, covered the caucuses, and served as the lead political reporter.

A Nebraska native, he studied journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and began his career with Nebraska Public Media.

Masters was also a recipient of the regional Edward R. Murrow Award for the podcast Caucus Land. He recently joined the board of HostCon, an organization dedicated to education and networking for public media professionals nationwide.

Masters shared, “All Things Considered was the first public radio show I listened to regularly, and I look forward to being the local host in Minnesota for a program I’ve long respected. I’m excited to work with MPR News’ talented All Things Considered team to connect with Minnesotans across the state and am eager to bring my experience in the studio and on the ground reporting to this role.”

MPR News Programming Director Stephanie Curtis said, “We’re thrilled to have Clay on All Things Considered, keeping Minnesotans informed each day. He brings not only hosting experience, but decades of reporting expertise. We needed someone who connects with audiences on a personal level and embodies our commitment to fact-based, non-partisan journalism. Clay is exactly that.”