Former Packers Players Cap New ‘Fan’ Lineup In Milwaukee

Audacy Milwaukee’s 105.7 The Fan (WSSP-AM) is marking its 20th anniversary with a new weekday programming schedule launching September 22, highlighted by two new shows and the addition of former Green Bay Packers stars John Kuhn and Mason Crosby.

The new morning program Inside Wisconsin Sports, hosted by Trevor Thomas and Josh Albrecht, will air weekdays mornings, followed by Nine2Noon with Kuhn. The midday show will feature John Kuhn alongside Ramie Makhlouf, with Brandon Sneide producing.

Former NFL kicker Mason Crosby will team with Mitch “Thunder” Nelles on The Mason Crosby Show, now in a new noon slot, while Wisconsin Sports Daily with Assistant Program Director Steve “Sparky” Fifer remains in afternoons.

Audacy Wisconsin Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “As we celebrate the station’s 20th anniversary, we wanted to match our listeners’ passion by assembling the dream team here at The Fan. With legendary names and two former Green Bay Packers players on our roster, we are going full throttle.”