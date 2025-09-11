CRNC Joins Public Radio Layoff Wave With 26% Staff Reduction

Public radio operator Community Radio for Northern Colorado has reduced its workforce by more than a quarter as part of a restructuring effort to address financial challenges posed by the rescission and cessation of federal funding for public radio organizations.

The cuts affect 10 of the organization’s 38 employees across all departments. CRNC is responsible for Greeley’s KUNC and 105.5 The Colorado Sound (KJAC).

Group leadership said it will continue to explore funding strategies and partnerships aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability for public media in the region.

President and CEO Tammy Terwelp said, “Like many media organizations, especially non-profit, we are navigating an increasingly challenging funding environment. This was a very difficult decision, and I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all our employees for their dedication and commitment to our mission. Every member of our team, past and present, has contributed to the strength of KUNC and The Colorado Sound.”

She added, “Our listeners and donors are the reason we exist. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years, especially those who contributed during our recent summer pledge drive. Your generosity sustains our service and strengthens our resolve to keep public media thriving in Northern Colorado.”

Other public broadcasters forced into layoffs by the rescission include Vermont Public, which has cut 14% of its staff; American Public Media Group, which reduced its workforce by 6%; and WFAE and South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Rhode Island’s newly merged public media group is considering layoffs.