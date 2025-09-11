Thomas Evans To Lead NPR Newsroom as Editor-in-Chief

In July, Edith Chapin announced she would be stepping down from her role as Editor-in-Chief for NPR after more than a decade of guiding the organization’s newsroom. Now the public broadcaster has revealed her replacement and a new Chief of Staff.

Thomas Evans will lead NPR’s global newsroom as the new Editor-in-Chief, overseeing coverage across broadcast, digital, and emerging platforms. He joined NPR in 2024 as Managing Editor, Editorial Review, where he established an internal review process that added independent oversight to every story.

Evans previously spent nearly eight years at CNN as Vice President and London Bureau Chief, directing operations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, managing 17 bureaus and 500 staff. He also served as a field producer in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Evans elaborated, “NPR’s mission is as important today as it ever has been. Its value is built on the finest journalists in the nation, and I am proud to have been asked to lead this newsroom at this crucial time as we continue to serve our listeners and the pursuit of truth.”

In addition, Marta McLellan Ross will support NPR’s CEO and senior leadership in her new role as Chief of Staff. Since 2021, she has led NPR’s Policy and Representation team, advocating for public media before Congress, state, and local lawmakers. Her prior experience includes senior legislative roles at the Defense Logistics Agency, US Agency for Global Media, and on Capitol Hill.

McLellan Ross said, “NPR and public radio play a vital role in American public life. I look forward to supporting the organization in transforming its service to the public and connecting more people to its trusted work.”