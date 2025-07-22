NPR Newsroom Leader Edith Chapin to Depart After 13 Years

As a period of upheaval begins for public radio, NPR Editor in Chief and Acting Chief Content Officer Edith Chapin has announced her intention to step down from her position later this year, concluding over a decade in newsroom leadership for the company.

Before joining NPR, Chapin was part of CNN’s editorial leadership for a quarter century. NPR hired Chapin in 2012 as Foreign Editor and she rose to Executive Editor in 2015, overseeing the pubcaster’s coverage of major news events including global conflicts, US elections, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She was ultimately promoted to Editor in Chief in July 2023.

At NPR, Chapin also served as acting head of news during transitional periods and played a key role in expanding investigative journalism, strengthening international and domestic reporting, and maintaining the newsroom’s editorial standards.

Chapin will remain with the organization during the transition and continue to oversee newsroom operations until a successor is named.

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher praised Chapin, calling her, “A leader in journalistic integrity, a champion for the newsroom, calm in the storm – and an indispensable partner during my first year at NPR,” Maher added, “Edith laid the foundation for a stronger public radio, and set us on a solid path with her expert navigation. She has led with conviction, clarity, and compassion – always putting the public’s interest first. Her impact on NPR’s journalism and on the many people she mentored and supported over the years is immeasurable.”

Chapin commented, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve NPR’s listeners and readers, and work alongside some of the most dedicated journalists in the world. I will leave deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident in the strength and integrity of NPR’s newsroom going forward.”