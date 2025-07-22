Superadio and AURN Launch New Site to Amplify Black Voices

Superadio Network and its American Urban Radio Networks are expanding its digital audio footprint with the official launch of AmplifiedVoices.com, a content hub dedicated to elevating Black culture and storytelling across podcast and video platforms.

The site will serve as the exclusive home for both the Amplified Voices Podcast Network and the soon-to-launch Amplified Voices TV.

AmplifiedVoices.com will showcase an expansive roster of original and syndicated podcasts, including Yung Joc and The Streetz Morning Takeover, reACT with Rev. Al Sharpton, On The Record with Ebony McMorris, The Touré Show and more.

Superadio also holds a representation deal with the Mocha Podcast Network. All programs will also be available on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and YouTube. A targeted marketing campaign across AURN’s national audio network and digital programmatic platforms will support the launch.

In addition to its podcast portfolio, Amplified Voices TV is in development, which will debut as a Free Ad-supported Streaming Television channel and Advertising-based Video On Demand platform. AVTV will feature curated video content spanning entertainment, social justice, and cultural storytelling.

Superadio and AURN CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey said, “This launch represents a powerful evolution in our mission to serve Black audiences. By creating three distinct digital destinations – AURN.com, Superadio.com and AmplifiedVoices.com – we are sharpening our focus to better meet the needs of our listeners, viewers and content distributors.”