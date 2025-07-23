Max Starks Named Steelers Audio Network Color Commentator

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh announced changes to the Steelers Audio Network broadcast team on July 22. Former Steelers lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion Max Starks will move from sideline analyst to color commentator, joining play-by-play host Rob King.

Starks has been part of the Steelers Audio Network since 2021. He previously worked on the sidelines during broadcasts and now transitions to the booth to provide analysis throughout each game. Missi Matthews will remain on the sidelines delivering in-depth reporting.

Along with game day duties, King and Starks will co-host In The Locker Room, Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store. This in-season program airs Monday through Friday from 10a to noon on Steelers Nation Radio and FOX Sports Pittsburgh (WBGG-AM).

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh Market President Bobbie Loesch said, “We’re thrilled to elevate Max Starks into the broadcast booth as the new color commentator for the Steelers Audio Network. Max brings a championship mindset, deep football knowledge, and an authentic connection with Steelers Nation. His transition from the sideline to the booth is a natural progression, and we’re confident that fans will love the insight and energy he brings to every broadcast. This is another exciting chapter in our longstanding partnership with the Steelers, delivering world-class game day coverage to Pittsburgh and beyond.”

Starks shared, “I am honored to move from the sidelines into the booth for our game day broadcasts. Thanks to Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and iHeartMedia for the opportunity. There is a long and proud history that I look forward to continuing. I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the men who preceded me, and I hope to bring the same level of excitement and insight that Steelers fans have come to expect from game day broadcasts.”