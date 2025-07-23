Karen DeFriez Appointed To Lead WHIN Radio

Kensington Digital Media has named Karen DeFriez as the new General Manager and Sales Manager for WHIN Radio 100.7/1010-AM, serving Gallatin and Hendersonville, TN. She brings a long record of experience in broadcasting and network sales.

DeFriez built her career through years in affiliate relations at Westwood One and Premiere Networks. Her background also includes on-air work early in her career before moving to Nashville in 1993.

DeFriez says, “There’s something genuinely magical about hometown radio, and joining WHIN as General Manager and Sales Manager feels like coming full circle. This station has long been a trusted voice in the community, and it’s a real privilege to now be part of that legacy. I’m excited to help WHIN grow — on the air and in the community — by building strong relationships, telling great stories, and keeping that hometown spirit alive every single day. I’m beyond thrilled that Tony Richards and Woody Zimmerman have entrusted me with this new position and look forward to bringing the heart of North Nashville to our listeners.”

Kensington Digital Media COO Woody Zimmerman said, “We are so excited to have Karen join our team. Her passion for radio and sales makes her a perfect fit to lead the WHIN team!”