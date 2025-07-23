Rich Eisen Bids Adios To Audacy for ESPN Radio, Disney+ Deal

Just months after The Rich Eisen Show was tapped to anchor Audacy’s Infinity Sports Network midday lineup in a landmark trade with Westwood One for The Jim Rome Show, Eisen is already packing up and moving over to ESPN Radio in a new multi-platform deal.

Starting September 2, the Emmy-nominated program will air nationally on ESPN Radio in the noon to 3p ET slot, displacing current hosts Joe Fortenbaugh and Q Myers. It will also be streamed live daily on Disney+ and during select periods on ESPN+.

In addition to the weekday show, Eisen will bring his full podcast lineup from The Rich Eisen Podcast Network to ESPN platforms. Among upcoming projects is an untitled SportsCenter legacy podcast featuring interviews with past and present ESPN colleagues, reflecting on Eisen’s original stint at the network from 1996 to 2003.

Audacy has not announced a replacement for Eisen.

ESPN Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment David Roberts said, “Rich Eisen is one of the most respected and recognizable voices in sports media. His ability to seamlessly blend insight, humor, and star power has built a loyal following across platforms. We’re thrilled to welcome Rich back to ESPN Radio and to expand his show’s reach across our audio lineup and streaming services, including Disney+.”

Eisen added, “Once we struck a deal with Disney for the video version of The Rich Eisen Show, it made complete sense to migrate the audio version to ESPN Radio, where I got started in the terrestrial radio world almost 30 years ago. It’s just another way to return to my roots with my old and now new friends at ESPN and [Good Karma Brands]. I couldn’t be more excited about our future together on multiple platforms.”