TelevisaUnivision Sees US Growth Amid Overall Q2 Slide

Stateside streaming growth and sports performance provided a lift for TelevisaUnivision in an otherwise mixed second quarter, as the Spanish-language media company became the first major US radio operator to report Q2 earnings on Tuesday.

TelevisaUnivision reported $1.21 billion in total revenue for the quarter, down 4% year-over-year.

US revenue rose 2% year-over-year to $816 million, with its ViX video streamer leading digital growth. ViX now exceeds 10 million global subscribers and continues to show double-digit year-over-year growth. TelevisaUnivision’s Mexico revenue, by contrast, fell 14% to $394 million, though that narrowed to a 4% decline when adjusting for currency.

Advertising revenue dipped 5% to $742 million, down 2% in the US and 11% in Mexico. What percentage of those ad dollars can be attributed to radio goes unspecified. The company operates 35 radio stations in the US, as well as the Uforia Audio Network.

US declines were softened by sports-driven ratings strength, particularly coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Subscription and licensing revenue held flat at $443 million overall, with the U.S. growing 9% and Mexico declining 23% due to distribution renewals and exchange rate pressure.

CEO Daniel Alegre pointed to content diversification across scripted programming, sports, and multiplatform formats as a key driver of engagement.

Operating expenses dropped 9%, driven by lower content and tech spending, normalized DTC investment, and disciplined marketing. Financially, the company refinanced $1.5 billion in 2027 debt with new 2032 notes, bringing its leverage ratio down to 5.5x from 5.8x the prior quarter. Cash flow from operations rose to $272 million from $88 million a year earlier. Total cash on hand reached $585 million at quarter’s end.

Alegre remains hopeful for the future, saying, “With a fantastic team in place, including new key leadership hires, we’re energized by the continued momentum of our evolution as we head into the back half of 2025.”