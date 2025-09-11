iHeartRadio Helps Give $25k To Outstanding Teachers

As the 2025 school year began, iHeartMedia and DonorsChoose teamed up for the Thank a Teacher campaign. This initiative recognized public school teachers shaping the future, highlighting their important role in educating, mentoring, and inspiring students.

During the contest, iHeart stations encouraged listeners to nominate outstanding teachers across the US who are making a real difference in their students’ lives. DonorsChoose randomly selected five teachers to each receive $5,000 gift cards to support classroom supplies and student needs.

Selected teachers were also featured on their local iHeart stations throughout August.

The honorees are:

Robert Brightbill – Dauphin County Technical School, Harrisburg, PA

Building Construction Technology teacher for grades 9–12. Recognized for sharing knowledge, compassion, and encouraging students to give back to the community.

Building Construction Technology teacher for grades 9–12. Recognized for sharing knowledge, compassion, and encouraging students to give back to the community. Catherine Burke – Gene Witt Elementary School, Bradenton, FL

5th-grade math and science teacher. Praised for tutoring students after school, teaching at their own pace, and staying involved with school councils.

5th-grade math and science teacher. Praised for tutoring students after school, teaching at their own pace, and staying involved with school councils. Beata Karczewski – Southeast Career Technical Academy, Las Vegas, NV

9th-grade science teacher. Known for mentoring Science Olympiad students, dedicating weekends, and supporting student success with extensive personal time and effort.

9th-grade science teacher. Known for mentoring Science Olympiad students, dedicating weekends, and supporting student success with extensive personal time and effort. Tiffany Lancaster – Plummer Elementary School, Washington, DC

Pre-K special education teacher. Honored for creating a welcoming environment, funding classroom needs herself, and treating each student with personal care.

Pre-K special education teacher. Honored for creating a welcoming environment, funding classroom needs herself, and treating each student with personal care. Kimberly Yonts – Kirkwood Elementary School, Clarksville, TN

3rd-grade teacher. Celebrated for fostering respect, discipline, and love in her classroom while ensuring every student reaches their potential.

Nominations remain open for the Winter Thank a Teacher campaign. In February, five more teachers will win $5,000 gift cards. Entries can be submitted here.