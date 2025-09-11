Kirk To Receive Medal of Freedom; FBI Seeks Person of Interest

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Salem Media Group syndicated host Charlie Kirk will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one day after Kirk was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

The announcement came during a 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon. Trump opened his speech with a tribute to Kirk, who was a close ally and strategist of the President, calling him “a giant of his generation.” The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor. Trump said details of the ceremony would be announced soon.

The FBI continues its search for the killer. The Bureau released images of a person of interest in the shooting around noon ET on Thursday. Authorities also report recovering a high-powered rifle and that they had found a footwear impression, a palm print, and forearm imprints now under analysis.

Officials added that they had tracked the shooter’s movements both before and after the attack.

Meanwhile, the State Department has issued a warning to foreign nationals and international visitors to the US after some social media users were seen making light of Kirk’s death.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on X, “I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people.”