Nevada Broadcasters Fund Awards Scholarships to 29 Students

The Nevada Broadcasters Association and Foundation announced that 29 students attending Nevada universities have received full cost-per-credit tuition scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic year, through the Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund.

The Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund launched in 2010, providing resources for students across Nevada pursuing degrees in broadcasting and journalism. The fund has been created by Tony and Linda Bonnici, retired broadcasters with over four decades of experience in the industry.

The Nevada Broadcasters Foundation has awarded 322 tuition scholarships to students across Nevada through the Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund since its creation. Additional named scholarships have been included under the Bonnici Fund, such as Collin Cowherd, Chet Buchanan, and Deanne Sheehan.

Beyond tuition scholarships, the Foundation has provided mentoring, internships, and job placement assistance for students pursuing careers in broadcasting.

Nevada Broadcasters Association and Foundation Vice President and Executive Director Eric Bonnici stated, “With 24 current scholars and 5 new ones, that’s a total of twenty-nine scholarships the Nevada Broadcasters Foundation will award this year alone. We pay the full cost per credit, up to fifteen credits per semester. This equates to an estimated total of $125,500 in tuition funding this year.”

Tony and Linda shared, “We are proud not only to help these energetic, innovative, and creative broadcasting students earn a college degree but also because these scholarship recipients will help our industry move forward in ways that will engage the next generations.”