Broadcasters Hit The Greens To Raise Some Green For The BFOA

On Monday, industry leaders across radio and television came together to raise funds for colleagues facing hardship at the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2025 Celebrity Golf Tournament. This year’s event was held at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, NJ.

The tournament is one of several annual fundraisers, including the Golden Mic Gala and the Philip J. Lombardo Memorial Golf Tournament, that the BFOA relies on to sustain its mission of providing emergency financial assistance to broadcasters in need.

The event drew support from executives across Audacy, Katz, Good Karma Broadcasting, CBS/Paramount, Gabelli Investments, NBC, Fox, Disney, and more.

Proceeds will go directly toward helping broadcast professionals impacted by critical illness or disaster who qualify for aid. On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.