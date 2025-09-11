‘Beyond the Beltway’ Creator Bruce DuMont Dead At 81

Bruce DuMont, known as the host of Beyond the Beltway and founder of Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications, has died. DuMont’s career spanned talk and investigative radio at WGN-AM, WLTD, and WBEZ, and award-winning television work.

After covering city and state politics, DuMont launched the weekly radio roundtable program Inside Politics in 1980, which evolved into the nationally syndicated Beyond the Beltway. At its height, the program reached nearly 50 radio markets, SiriusXM, and several television outlets. He stepped away from the show in January due to health issues.

In 1987, he founded the Museum of Broadcast Communications, which became home to the Radio Hall of Fame and a landmark institution chronicling radio and television’s legacy.

His family requests donations in his honor be made to the Museum of Broadcast Communications or Columbia College.